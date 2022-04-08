New American Airlines Partnership to Connect ABE and PHL – By Bus | WDIY Local News

A new bus line offered through American Airlines will soon be connecting travelers in the Lehigh Valley and New Jersey with the airline’s major hub in Philadelphia. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The new bus service comes as a result of a new agreement between American Airlines and the transportation company Landline.

Starting June 3 Landline will connect customers at ABE, as well as Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, with American’s hub at Philadelphia International Airport.

Travelers will begin their trip at their local airport at ABE or ACY, check in with American Airlines and pass through security. However, instead of boarding an aircraft, they will take a Landline bus instead.

Upon arrival at Philadelphia International, passengers will deboard airside, enter the terminal and proceed directly to their connecting flight.

When returning home, passengers will again board a Landline vehicle in Philadelphia and arrive back at their local airport.

Landline buses will depart from ABE at 6 AM and 4 PM, arriving at PHL at 7:30 AM and 5:30 PM, respectively.

Philadelphia departures will be at 10:50 AM and 8:45 PM, with arrivals in the Lehigh Valley at 12:20 PM and 10:15 PM.

The service is still pending regulatory approval. Tickets for itineraries with American and Landline service will be available for sale April 11.

(Original air-date: 4/8/22)