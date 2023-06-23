Previewing Blues, Brews & Barbecue 2023 with Maggie Walters

Bluesville host Jack Adams speaks with Maggie Walters, manager of the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance about what's in store for the upcoming 2023 Blues, Brews & Barbecue festival in downtown Allentown.

This year's festival is the 15th iteration of the event which will take place on Saturday, July 24, 2023 from noon to 10 pm. The event is free to the public and will stretch out on Hamilton Street between 6th and 9th streets.

The 2023 festival will feature six stages of music with 20 artists performing. The first headliner will be Texas soul-blues musician Sugaray Rayford. The second headlining slot will feature husband and wife duo Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, who blend soulful blues vocals and fiery electric guitar, are another of the many diverse acts scheduled to appear.

Check out the full music line-up below:

Air Products Plaza Stage

2:00 P.M. The Groove Merchants

4:30 P.M. Clarence Spady

6:45 P.M. Annika Chambers & Paul DesLauriers

8:30 P.M. Sugaray Rayford

Fegley's Stage

1:00 The Bryant Brothers

3:00 P.M. Mystik Fool

Brü Daddy Stage

1:30 P.M. Soul Miners Union

3:00 P.M. Blues Reincarnation Project

4:30 P.M. Mississippi Pig Farmers

6:15 P.M. Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

PA Rye Co. Stage

1:00 P.M. Pentley Homes

3:00 P.M. Ely Dance Studio

5:45 P.M. Hector Rosado Latin Jazz Experience

Blended Stage

2:00 P.M. School of Rock

3:30 P.M. Tavern Tan

4:45 P.M. BC Blue

6:30 P.M. James Pace Band

Bell Hall Stage

1:00 P.M. Steve Johnson Trio

3:00 P.M. Bluestime

5:45 P.M. Gabe Stillman Band

Of course, there will be plenty of options to satisfy your appetite with over 25 food vendors including Atomic Hog, Grumpy's BBQ, Latin Flavor, Lehigh Valley BBQ, Pat's Pizza & Bistro, Sherri's Crab Cakes, and more. There will also be three beer tents serving a variety of adult beverages to those 21 and over.

The festival is presented by the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance in partnership with the City of Allentown. More information is available at the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance's website.

(Original air-date: 6/17/2023)

