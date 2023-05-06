Northampton County Making Farmers' Market Vouchers Available to Seniors Starting June 1 | WDIY Local News

Vouchers for fresh local produce at farmers’ markets will soon be available for Northampton County seniors.

Northampton County has announced that Pennsylvania is continuing its Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

This program provides low-income seniors with fresh, Pennsylvania-grown produce at farmers’ markets.

The county said beginning June 1, eligible seniors may receive five $10 vouchers, for a total of $50, in SFMNP benefits during the program year.

The vouchers are being distributed by the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging Department, Proof of age and residence must be provided by all people wishing to receive vouchers.

Seniors may receive vouchers once during the program year, which runs from June 1-Nov. 30, 2023.

Eligible individuals are Northampton County residents age 60 or over who meet income eligibility - $26,973/year for a single person, and $36,482 for couples. For married couples, both people may obtain vouchers.

The program does not include seniors who live in nursing homes, convents, or residential facilities where meals are provided.

Northampton County’s announcement comes during the same week where two markets in Easton are opening for the season.

The West Ward Market, located between 12th and Northampton Streets, opened May 3 for its second year of operations. It’s open Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. until September 27.

Additionally, the Easton Farmers’ Market will open May 6 at Scott Park for its 271st year, and it will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through December.

Several stands at both markets are participating in the program, as well as locations at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers’ Market, Emmaus Farmers’ Market, and dozens of other farms, markets and stands in and around the Lehigh Valley.

A list of participating organizations can be found at www.PAFMNP.org.

(Original air-date: 5/5/23)