Allentown School District Expands Breakfast Options for Elementary Students | WDIY Local News

Elementary students in the Allentown School District now have access to more breakfast options.

The district recently announced an expanded and revised menu of options, which provide 8,000 elementary students at all ASD elementary schools the opportunity to receive a meal.

According to a district release, many Allentown schools have smaller cafeterias which limit the number of students who can receive a morning meal before classes start.

In additional to the traditional cafeteria breakfast already offered at schools, the expanded program now includes grab and go bags, breakfast delivery into classrooms for every child, and “second chance breakfast” for students who are late to school.

Each meal option will include fresh fruit, juice, milk, whole grain items, and yogurt. School administrators are working with the Child Nutrition Service Department to customize how breakfast is served to meet the needs of individual student populations.

ASD said studies have found that implementing school-wide breakfast programs may boost students’ performance in schools, with improvements to attendance, lateness, discipline and academics.

The district also said eating a daily balanced breakfast could save families money and time, which will result in improved overall student health and fewer visits to the nurses’ office.

The Allentown School District has 14 elementary schools and early childhood centers. Plans to expand breakfast options at the middle and high schools are in development, and the district said it plans to roll these initiatives out before the end of the school year.

According to the ASD website, 89.1% of district families are denoted as low income, and 100% receive free/reduced lunch.

(Original air-date: 4/18/23)