Easton Farmers' Market, West Ward Market to Return in May | WDIY Local News

Easton’s farmers’ markets – one old and one new – plan to make their returns to the city next month.

According to the Greater Easton Development Partnership, both the Easton Farmers’ Market and the West Ward Market will open the first week of May.

In a release, the GEDP said the Easton Farmers’ Market will hold an opening-day celebration on May 6 at 10 a.m., marking its 271st year of operations. The market is the nation’s longest continually operating open-air market, having been a downtown Easton staple since 1752.

Located at Scott Park, the farmers’ market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through December and features over three dozen vendors.

Megan McBride, manager of the Easton Farmers’ market, said over 2,000 people visit the market each week with some visitors coming from Central Jersey, the New York City metro area, and the northern Philadelphia suburbs.

Additionally, the second annual West Ward Market will open on May 3 at 4 p.m. and feature over a dozen local vendors.

Open through September, this market serves residents of the West Ward neighborhood and surrounding areas each Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at 12th and Northampton Streets, between Cottingham Stadium and Paxinosa Elementary School.

The West Ward Market was launched by the GEDP in 2022 as part of a collaboration to expand access to fresh and healthy food throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Both markets will also host a variety of attractions and special events throughout the year.

The release notes that the Easton Farmers’ Market and the West Ward Market, along with the Highmark Farmstand located in the Easton Public Market, accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Additionally, Philadelphia-based The Food Trust will double purchases up to $10 through the use of Food Bucks for fruits and vegetables when shoppers spend at least $2 using SNAP at all three markets.

The Easton Public Market, which has 13 food and beverage vendors in addition to the Highmark Farmstand, is open Wednesday through Sunday. Highmark Farmstand offers fresh local and organic produce, dairy, eggs and various dry goods and ingredients.

(Original air-date: 4/7/23)