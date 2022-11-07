Easton's West Ward Market Plans for 2023 Return | WDIY Local News

After a successful inaugural season, Easton’s West Ward Market is planning to make its return next year. WDIY’s Shamus McGroggan has more.

The first year of the West Ward Market finished up on Sept. 28, but the Greater Easton Development Partnership – which runs the market – said they are working on plans to bring it back in May 2023.

In a recent release, GEDP said the market saw an average of around 500 people each week during its inaugural operations. Surveys conducted during the season with the help of Lafayette College showed that most shoppers came from the West Ward itself, according to the release.

Around 15% of shoppers also were crossovers from the Easton Farmers’ Market, which is the nation’s oldest continuous open-air market and also operated by the GEDP.

In a statement, Jared Mast, GEDP’s Executive Director, said West Ward residents have been calling for improved access to fresh foods, and he called the new neighborhood market a “solid foundation” on which to grow and meet those needs.

The West Ward Market received seed funding from the Air Products Foundation through the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, as a way to expand education and food access programs in the Lehigh Valley.

The market operated Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. on 12th St. between Paxinosa Elementary School and Cottingham Stadium, and included almost 20 participating community organizations.

To continue providing fresh food to families in the West Ward, the Kellyn Foundation – one of the market’s anchor partners - will be selling produce on North 12th Street on Wednesdays through November, before switching to an online ordering/pickup model for the winter.

(Original air-date: 11/7/22)