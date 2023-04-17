Ballot-On-Demand Voting Available in Northampton County for May 16 Election, Drop Boxes to Be Available | WDIY Local News

Northampton County is making several modes of voting available to its citizens leading up to the upcoming municipal primary elections on May 16.

Ballot-on-demand voting is now available at the Northampton County Government Center, at 669 Washington St. in Easton, for individuals looking to cast their vote in person.

According to a release, ballot-on-demand voting will be available:



8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through April 21



8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. from April 24-May 8



9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 and Saturday, May 6

The last day for this voting will be Tuesday, May 9 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

County residents who are eligible to vote can go to the elections office, register if they need to, fill out a ballot application, vote on a paper ballot and turn it in during the same visit.

Residents must bring a valid ID to the elections office to receive a ballot. Registered voters who have already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for ballot on demand, and must wait to receive their ballot in the mail.

Additionally, Northampton County said a secure ballot drop box will be placed in each of the County’s four districts for the municipal primary. The boxes will be available starting April 19.

They will be located at:



Northampton County Courthouse, 669 Washington St., Easton, PA 18042

Monday-Friday from 8:30am-8:00pm

(Saturday, April 29 & Saturday, May 6 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm)

When dropping off a ballot, voters can park for free in the loading-and-unloading zone on Washington Street in front of the courthouse or use the parking lot at the Wolf Avenue and Washington Street intersection.



Northampton County Human Services Building, 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18020

Monday-Friday from 8:30am-7:00pm



Northampton County 911 center, 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, PA 18064

Monday-Friday from 8:30am-8:00pm



Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018

Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm*

*drop box will be available until 8:00 pm on Election Night (May 16, 2023)

Voters do not need to go through security at any location to drop off their ballot in a drop box.

To ensure their mail-in ballot is accepted, voters must ensure the ballot is enclosed in the sealed secrecy envelope, the return envelope is signed and dated, that there are no identifying marks on the secrecy envelope, and that the ballot is returned to the elections office by 8 p.m. on May 16.

Voters may only drop off their own ballot. Third-party return of ballots is prohibited unless the person returning the ballot is helping a disabled or emergency absentee voter, and has a signed “Certification of Designated Agent” form on file at the elections office.

(Original air-date: 4/17/23)