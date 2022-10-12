Ballot Drop Boxes Available for Northampton County Voters Through Election Day | WDIY Local News

Voters in Northampton County can now take advantage of secure ballot drop boxes up through Election Day. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The county said in a release that its four ballot drop boxes will be available Monday-Friday until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

The boxes are located at:



Rotunda of the Government Center, 669 Washington St., Easton, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Human Services Building, 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Northampton County 911 Center, 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Accessing the boxes does not require going through security.

Voters must make sure their ballot is sealed in its security envelope, which must be free of identifying marks and symbols, and that the return envelope is signed. The ballot must be returned to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Voters may only drop off their own ballot, unless they are rendering aid to a disabled or emergency absentee voter, and have a signed form on file at the Elections Office, located in the Government Center.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot, or to vote by Ballot-on-Demand, is 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballots at vote.pa.gov.

Northampton County also said the Elections Office has increased office hours prior to the general election, and will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Extended hours will end on Oct. 31.

(Original air-date: 10/12/22)