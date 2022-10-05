Mail-in Ballots, Ballot-On-Demand Voting Now Available in Northampton County | WDIY Local News

Northampton County says two methods for voting in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election are now available to those seeking to cast a ballot. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The county said in a release Tuesday that mail-in ballots are now available.

Anyone seeking to cast their vote by mail has until 5 p.m. on November 1st to apply – which can be done at the Elections Office or at www.vote.pa.gov.

Northampton County reminds voters that for mail in ballots to count:



The ballot must be sealed inside the secrecy envelope.



The secrecy envelope must be free of text, markings, or symbols.



The outer return envelope must be signed and dated.



The ballot must be received by the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Four drop boxes will be available for voters to drop off their mail-in ballots beginning Oct. 10, Monday-Friday, until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The boxes are located at:



Rotunda of the Government Center, 669 Washington St., Easton, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.



Human Services Building, 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.



Northampton County 911 Center, 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.



Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mail-in ballots can also be returned directly to the Elections Office, located in the Government Center. Voters may only drop off their own ballot, unless rendering assistance to a disabled voter or emergency absentee voter.

Additionally, the county also announced that Ballot-on-Demand voting is also now available.

Citizens can vote in person at the Government Center, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and the county says Ballot-on-Demand voting hours will end at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Through Ballot-on-Demand, county residents who are eligible to vote can go to the Elections Office, register if they have not already, fill out a ballot application, vote on a paper ballot, and turn it in all during the same visit.

Registered voters that already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for Ballot-on-Demand.

All precincts will also be open on Election Day, Nov. 8 for in-person voting.

(Original air-date: 10/4/22)