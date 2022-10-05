Mail-in Ballots, Ballot-On-Demand Voting Now Available in Northampton County | WDIY Local News
Northampton County says two methods for voting in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election are now available to those seeking to cast a ballot. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.
The county said in a release Tuesday that mail-in ballots are now available.
Anyone seeking to cast their vote by mail has until 5 p.m. on November 1st to apply – which can be done at the Elections Office or at www.vote.pa.gov.
Northampton County reminds voters that for mail in ballots to count:
- The ballot must be sealed inside the secrecy envelope.
- The secrecy envelope must be free of text, markings, or symbols.
- The outer return envelope must be signed and dated.
- The ballot must be received by the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Four drop boxes will be available for voters to drop off their mail-in ballots beginning Oct. 10, Monday-Friday, until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
The boxes are located at:
- Rotunda of the Government Center, 669 Washington St., Easton, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Human Services Building, 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Northampton County 911 Center, 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mail-in ballots can also be returned directly to the Elections Office, located in the Government Center. Voters may only drop off their own ballot, unless rendering assistance to a disabled voter or emergency absentee voter.
Additionally, the county also announced that Ballot-on-Demand voting is also now available.
Citizens can vote in person at the Government Center, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and the county says Ballot-on-Demand voting hours will end at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Through Ballot-on-Demand, county residents who are eligible to vote can go to the Elections Office, register if they have not already, fill out a ballot application, vote on a paper ballot, and turn it in all during the same visit.
Registered voters that already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for Ballot-on-Demand.
All precincts will also be open on Election Day, Nov. 8 for in-person voting.
(Original air-date: 10/4/22)