© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Help Keep the Spring Membership Drive short! Support the Buy-Back Campaign today! 💗
WDIY Headlines

Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for April, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
1.jpg

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for April is Steve Roach.

Steve Roach is a leading American pioneer in the evolution of ambient and electronic music, helping shape it into what it is today. Grammy nominated in 2018 and 2019, his career spans four decades and nearly 150 releases. His massive catalog of landmark recordings draws from a vast, unique, and deeply personal authenticity, fueled by the momentum of a lifetime dedicated to the soundcurrent.

Steve is an artist operating at the pinnacle of his art form, driven by a passion and unbroken focus enhancing the emotive, soul-stirring depth of his music.

Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsSteve RoachFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox