Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for April, 2023

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for April is Steve Roach.

Steve Roach is a leading American pioneer in the evolution of ambient and electronic music, helping shape it into what it is today. Grammy nominated in 2018 and 2019, his career spans four decades and nearly 150 releases. His massive catalog of landmark recordings draws from a vast, unique, and deeply personal authenticity, fueled by the momentum of a lifetime dedicated to the soundcurrent.

Steve is an artist operating at the pinnacle of his art form, driven by a passion and unbroken focus enhancing the emotive, soul-stirring depth of his music.