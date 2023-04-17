On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-04-20

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Steve Roach continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Ambient Church on Timeroom Editions.

You will also hear new releases by Andrew Douglas on Neu Harmony Records, by Instruments of Happiness on Redshift Records and by Shane Beck and Dirk Jan Müller on Studio Fleisch Records.

The latest show's playlist (April 13 - show #1354) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.