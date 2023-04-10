On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-04-13
On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Steve Roach continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Invisible on Timeroom Editions.
You will also hear Bernhard Wöstheinrich play a live set from the WDIY studios. Here is the Facebook event listing.
Bernhard Wöstheinrich is a sound artist, improviser and painter living in
Berlin. Bernhard elicits meaning from abstraction in electronic music and
painting. He has studied graphic design and has created an eclectic body
of work in both graphics and music. In addition to being a renowned solo
artist, he is also a member of the pioneering experimental group,
centrozoon.
.
The latest show's playlist (April 6 - show #1353) is available for your inspection.
Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.
Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.