Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
GT_LOGO_6inWx4inH TOP20.jpg
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2023.

Shows #1353 to #1356; 6-April-2023 to 27-April-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for April was Steve Roach.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Ambiente Solstice - Comet's Dust - Wayfarer
Andrew Douglas - Green Comets - Neu Harmony
Argyre Planitia - The Great Dark Spot - Winter-Light
Craig Padilla - Perspectives on the Dream World - See Peace Music
Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt
Forrest Fang - The Lost Seasons of Amorphia - Projekt
Instruments of Happiness - Slow, Quiet Music in Search of Electric
Happiness - Redshift
Jason Blake - Dreaming in Numbers - Wayfarer
Kid Arrow - Happy New Strange Year - Iapetus Music
Klangwelt - Here and Why - Spheric Music
Meg Bowles - Voices from the Ethereal Forest - Kumatone
Onasander and Ashtoreth - Devotio - Winter-Light
Roger Universe - Earth Express - Spheric Music
Shane Beck and Dirk Jan Müller - Revealing of the Poet's Heart - Studio
Fleisch
Steve Roach - Ambient Church disk 1 - Timeroom Editions
Steve Roach - Ambient Church disk 2 - Timeroom Editions
Steve Roach - Electron Birth - Timeroom Editions
Steve Roach - Invisible - Timeroom Editions
TM Solver - Dividuum - SynGate
Volker Lankow - NYC Standstill Part 2 - Iapetus Music

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
