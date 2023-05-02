Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2023
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2023.
Shows #1353 to #1356; 6-April-2023 to 27-April-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for April was Steve Roach.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Ambiente Solstice - Comet's Dust - Wayfarer
Andrew Douglas - Green Comets - Neu Harmony
Argyre Planitia - The Great Dark Spot - Winter-Light
Craig Padilla - Perspectives on the Dream World - See Peace Music
Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt
Forrest Fang - The Lost Seasons of Amorphia - Projekt
Instruments of Happiness - Slow, Quiet Music in Search of Electric
Happiness - Redshift
Jason Blake - Dreaming in Numbers - Wayfarer
Kid Arrow - Happy New Strange Year - Iapetus Music
Klangwelt - Here and Why - Spheric Music
Meg Bowles - Voices from the Ethereal Forest - Kumatone
Onasander and Ashtoreth - Devotio - Winter-Light
Roger Universe - Earth Express - Spheric Music
Shane Beck and Dirk Jan Müller - Revealing of the Poet's Heart - Studio
Fleisch
Steve Roach - Ambient Church disk 1 - Timeroom Editions
Steve Roach - Ambient Church disk 2 - Timeroom Editions
Steve Roach - Electron Birth - Timeroom Editions
Steve Roach - Invisible - Timeroom Editions
TM Solver - Dividuum - SynGate
Volker Lankow - NYC Standstill Part 2 - Iapetus Music
Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.
Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.