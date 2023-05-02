Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2023

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for April, 2023.

Shows #1353 to #1356; 6-April-2023 to 27-April-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for April was Steve Roach.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Ambiente Solstice - Comet's Dust - Wayfarer

Andrew Douglas - Green Comets - Neu Harmony

Argyre Planitia - The Great Dark Spot - Winter-Light

Craig Padilla - Perspectives on the Dream World - See Peace Music

Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt

Forrest Fang - The Lost Seasons of Amorphia - Projekt

Instruments of Happiness - Slow, Quiet Music in Search of Electric

Happiness - Redshift

Jason Blake - Dreaming in Numbers - Wayfarer

Kid Arrow - Happy New Strange Year - Iapetus Music

Klangwelt - Here and Why - Spheric Music

Meg Bowles - Voices from the Ethereal Forest - Kumatone

Onasander and Ashtoreth - Devotio - Winter-Light

Roger Universe - Earth Express - Spheric Music

Shane Beck and Dirk Jan Müller - Revealing of the Poet's Heart - Studio

Fleisch

Steve Roach - Ambient Church disk 1 - Timeroom Editions

Steve Roach - Ambient Church disk 2 - Timeroom Editions

Steve Roach - Electron Birth - Timeroom Editions

Steve Roach - Invisible - Timeroom Editions

TM Solver - Dividuum - SynGate

Volker Lankow - NYC Standstill Part 2 - Iapetus Music

