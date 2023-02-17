Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center Announces Co-Founder's Departure | WDIY Local News

The co-founder of a Lehigh Valley LGBT community center has announced that she is leaving the organization.

The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center announced Thursday that its co-founder, Liz Bradbury, will be leaving the center to pursue other projects.

According to the release, Bradbury has been a full-time advocate for the Lehigh Valley’s LGBTQ+ community for over 30 years, and an activist for the community since the 1970s.

She helped get 11 significant civil rights laws passed that protect the rights of LGBTQ+ people in Pennsylvania.

Bradbury founded and was a leader in the Pennsylvania Gay and Lesbian Alliance for Political Action for 10 years. She also co-founded and served as the Executive Director of Pennsylvania Diversity Network for a decade, which then became the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.

The organization was named after Bradbury and her partner of over 30 years, LGBTQ+ activist Patricia Sullivan.

The release said Bradbury worked for eight years as the director of the center’s Training Institute where she trained over 300 organizations, more than 17,000 people, on LGBTQ+ equity and awareness. She also previously served as the organization’s Director of Programs.

In a statement, Bradbury said she was proud of the work the center has done for the LGBTQ+ community, adding that she will continue to serve on Pennsylvania state and community government committees, task forces, and commissions to represent the communities’ needs and interest.

Bradbury’s departure comes around a year after the center’s founder and executive director Adrian Shanker resigned in March 2022.

The center named a new executive director, Ashley L. Coleman, in January of this year.

(Original air-date: 2/16/23)