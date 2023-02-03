More Than Just the Celtic Classic: Elizabeth Timberlake-Newell Spotlights the Year-Round Offerings of the Celtic Cultural Alliance

Celtic Faire host Rick Weaver talks with Dr. Elizabeth Timberlake-Newell, the Celtic Cultural Alliance's new chairperson of the Cultural Outreach Committee. They discuss how the Celtic Cultural Alliance is more than just the annual Celtic Classic festival, hosting events in the Lehigh Valley year-round.

Dr. Timberlake-Newell discusses some of the CCA's upcoming offerings including a celebration of the spring holiday of Imbolc.

(Original air-date: 1/27/2023)