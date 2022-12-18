Fiona Gillespie Brings a Twelfth Night Celebration with The Chivalrous Crickets

Fiona Gillespie from the New York City-based Celtic crossover group The Chivalrous Crickets joins Celtic Faire host Rick Weaver to talk about the group's upcoming Twelfth Night concert at the Ice House in Bethlehem as well as the their Christmas album, A Chivalrous Christmas.

Gillespie goes over the history of Twelfth Night celebrations as she previews the Chivalrous Crickets' concert at the Ice House in Bethlehem, which will be a part of the IceHouse Tonight series held in the venue's downstairs room on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Information on this and the group's other upcoming shows can be found at their website.

(Original air-date: 12/15/2022)