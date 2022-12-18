© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Fiona Gillespie Brings a Twelfth Night Celebration with The Chivalrous Crickets

WDIY | By Rick Weaver
Published December 18, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST
Rick Weaver and Fiona Gillespie stand with their hands around one another.
Rick Weaver (left) Fiona Gillespie (right)

Fiona Gillespie from the New York City-based Celtic crossover group The Chivalrous Crickets joins Celtic Faire host Rick Weaver to talk about the group's upcoming Twelfth Night concert at the Ice House in Bethlehem as well as the their Christmas album, A Chivalrous Christmas.

Gillespie goes over the history of Twelfth Night celebrations as she previews the Chivalrous Crickets' concert at the Ice House in Bethlehem, which will be a part of the IceHouse Tonight series held in the venue's downstairs room on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Information on this and the group's other upcoming shows can be found at their website.

(Original air-date: 12/15/2022)

Rick Weaver
Rick Weaver is the host of Celtic Faire, WDIY's show dedicated to Celtic music which airs Thursdays from 7 - 9 pm. Rick is also a musician, playing in the Lehigh Valley-based traditional Irish band Piper's Request along with fellow WDIY volunteer Megan Everett. Rick plays banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle! Rick also currently serves on the WDIY Board of Directors as Member Representative.
