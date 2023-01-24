LVHN to Close COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on Feb. 3 | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley Health Network will be closing all of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the region. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The health network said in a release that it will be officially closing its five vaccine clinics, as well as its Mobile Vaccination Unit, on Friday, Feb. 3.

The clinics, which were established in spring 2021 to provide access to COVID vaccines, are located in Whitehall, Easton, Hazleton, Pottsville, and East Stroudsburg.

LVHN says that after these clinics close, initial vaccine doses for people aged 6 months and older, and booster shots for people aged 5 years and older will be available at Lehigh Valley Physician Group primary care practices.

The majority of available vaccines will be the Pfizer variety, and LVHN said individuals will not be able to request the specific brand they want to receive.

The Novavax vaccine – which LVHN began administering in September 2022 – will no longer be available at its facilities.

Scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines at LVPG primary care practices will open over the next several weeks.

Patients can schedule an appointment by calling their primary care physician’s office, or by logging into their myLVHN patient portal.

Anyone who wants to receive an initial vaccine series or booster through LVHN, but is not a current patient, can call 888-402-LVHN (5846).

LVHN also noted that While most LVPG primary care practices will be offering vaccine appointments starting Monday, Feb. 6, some practices may not have doses of the vaccines until later in the month.

The network says that initial doses and boosters will be given during specific vaccination appointments, or as part of yearly physical or sick/problem visits, as long as the patient is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Since December 2020, when vaccines first became available, LVHN said it has administered over 620,000 shots – including primary doses and boosters – to people across the region.

