LVHN and Aetna Reach New Agreement, Patients to Remain In-Network | WDIY Local News

After previously announcing that it was terminating its relationship with a major insurance provider, Lehigh Valley Health Network now says both parties have come to a new agreement. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Lehigh Valley Health Network says it has reached an agreement with Aetna insurance, which will allow Aetna patients to remain in-network at LVHN.

According to the health network’s website, this “good-faith agreement” is effective immediately.

In a video statement, Dr. Robert Murphy, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive at LVHN, said the original decision to terminate the network’s decision with Aetna was not made lightly, but was necessary.

He also said the network had hoped to reach a resolution quickly.

“Our top priority has always been to ensure that our patients and community continue to have access to the highest quality care from LVHN’s care providers, and we are happy to have reached an agreement that allows LVHN to continue providing care to Aetna members,” Murphy said.

Earlier this month the health network had notified Aetna that it would be dropping its participation with the insurance provider, and that effective Mar. 13, 2023, Aetna patients could no longer get care in-network at LVHN.

Murphy said at the time that the network had been experiencing issues with Aetna dating back to 2017. He said Aetna had been observed taking steps to continuously delay or deny coverage.

A subsidiary of CVS Health, Aetna serves an estimated 39 million people, according to its website.

(Original air-date: 11/18/22)