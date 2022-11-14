LVHN Awarded $1 Million to Purchase New Imaging Device for Use in Spinal Surgeries | WDIY Local News

A million dollars in state funding is coming to an area health network for technology to assist with spinal surgeries. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Lehigh Valley Health Network recently announced that State Sen. Pat Browne has secured $1 million for the purchase of a new Medtronic O-Arm imaging device for Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.

According to a network release the unit will be used in minimally invasive spinal surgeries, and replaces an older piece of equipment which is no longer in service.

Dr. Brian Nester, LVHN’s President and CEO, said the new funding allows the network to spread resources further in all areas of care.

Nester also called O-Arm imaging, “an essential part of our success and great patient outcomes.”

LVHN says its surgeons performed more than 2,000 spinal surgeries last fiscal year across the entire health network, with nearly 1,200 at LVH-Muhlenberg and LVH-Cedar Crest – both of which have O-Arm units.

The O-Arm takes a 360-degree scan of the spine prior to surgery, providing 3D images which allow a surgeon to have a more precise visualization of a patient’s anatomy.

LVHN says this enhanced imagery gives a more accurate “anatomical road map” for a surgeon to implant medical hardware, like screws or rods.

