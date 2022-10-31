ArtsQuest, BASD, Da Vinci Science Center Among Recipients of $30 Million in Local RACP Funding | WDIY Local News

A number of projects across the Lehigh Valley will be receiving millions of dollars in state redevelopment project funding. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The latest round of funding from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program including almost $30 million for local projects in the Lehigh Valley.

A total of 18 projects – nine each in Lehigh and Northampton counties – received RACP funding, and several announcements were made by local state legislators.

The largest single grant was $7 million awarded to ArtsQuest, for the adaptive reuse of the abandoned Bethlehem Steel Turn & Grind Shop, to turn into a new programming and event facility.

Peron Development received over $5 million for selective demolition and abatement of the Steel General Office Building, as well as $3 million for The Confluence project in Easton.

Several educational and cultural institutions also received RACP funding including:



Bethlehem Area School District, which was awarded $1.5 million for reconstruction work at Fountain Hill Elementary School.



The Da Vinci Science Center in downtown Allentown, which received $1 million for construction and fitting-out work.



The National Museum of Industrial History, which received $500,000 for its second-floor expansion.

The RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

The full list of awardees can be found online.

Lehigh County



Allentown Metal Works Phase IC - $2,000,000



Bethlehem Area School District – Fountain Hill Elementary School Reconstruction - $1,500,000



300 Hamilton Street Allentown - $1,000,000



Cedar Crest College Athletic Expansion - $1,000,000



Da Vinci Science Center Downtown Allentown - $1,000,000



LCCC Donley Center- Façade and Roof Renovation - $1,000,000



Phoebe Allentown Campus Revitalization - $1,000,000



Rehab of Early Education Facility in Old Allentown - $1,000,000



Scottish Rite Cathedral Building and Parking Improvements - $500,000

Northampton County



ArtsQuest Turn & Grind Shop - $7,000,000



Selective Demo and Abatement of Steel General Office Building Bethlehem - $5,500,000



Easton 185 South Third St. Confluence -$3,000,000



Watermark Easton - $1,500,000



LHF Machine Shop Upenders - $1,100,000



Portland Power Plant Remediation and Asbestos Removal - $500,000



Second Floor Expansion NMIH II - $500,000



Treatment Trends – West Easton Drug Treatment - $500,000



Hangdog - $350,000

(Original air-date: 10/31/22)