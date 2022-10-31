ArtsQuest, BASD, Da Vinci Science Center Among Recipients of $30 Million in Local RACP Funding | WDIY Local News
A number of projects across the Lehigh Valley will be receiving millions of dollars in state redevelopment project funding. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.
The latest round of funding from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program including almost $30 million for local projects in the Lehigh Valley.
A total of 18 projects – nine each in Lehigh and Northampton counties – received RACP funding, and several announcements were made by local state legislators.
The largest single grant was $7 million awarded to ArtsQuest, for the adaptive reuse of the abandoned Bethlehem Steel Turn & Grind Shop, to turn into a new programming and event facility.
Peron Development received over $5 million for selective demolition and abatement of the Steel General Office Building, as well as $3 million for The Confluence project in Easton.
Several educational and cultural institutions also received RACP funding including:
- Bethlehem Area School District, which was awarded $1.5 million for reconstruction work at Fountain Hill Elementary School.
- The Da Vinci Science Center in downtown Allentown, which received $1 million for construction and fitting-out work.
- The National Museum of Industrial History, which received $500,000 for its second-floor expansion.
The RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
The full list of awardees can be found online.
Lehigh County
- Allentown Metal Works Phase IC - $2,000,000
- Bethlehem Area School District – Fountain Hill Elementary School Reconstruction - $1,500,000
- 300 Hamilton Street Allentown - $1,000,000
- Cedar Crest College Athletic Expansion - $1,000,000
- Da Vinci Science Center Downtown Allentown - $1,000,000
- LCCC Donley Center- Façade and Roof Renovation - $1,000,000
- Phoebe Allentown Campus Revitalization - $1,000,000
- Rehab of Early Education Facility in Old Allentown - $1,000,000
- Scottish Rite Cathedral Building and Parking Improvements - $500,000
Northampton County
- ArtsQuest Turn & Grind Shop - $7,000,000
- Selective Demo and Abatement of Steel General Office Building Bethlehem - $5,500,000
- Easton 185 South Third St. Confluence -$3,000,000
- Watermark Easton - $1,500,000
- LHF Machine Shop Upenders - $1,100,000
- Portland Power Plant Remediation and Asbestos Removal - $500,000
- Second Floor Expansion NMIH II - $500,000
- Treatment Trends – West Easton Drug Treatment - $500,000
- Hangdog - $350,000
(Original air-date: 10/31/22)