Northampton County Releases New Data on COVID-Related Deaths in 2022 | WDIY Local News

Northampton County recently released data on the number of deaths related to COVID-19 recorded this year. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

In a news release published earlier this week, the county said between Jan. 1 and Dec. 22 of 2022, 217 COVID-related deaths were recorded.

Of these, 193 were resident decedents, according to data from the Northampton County Coroner, and 24 were non-residents.

Out of the county’s 38 municipalities, 34 recorded at least one resident death in 2022, according to the data.

Bethlehem Township recorded the largest number of resident deaths with a total of 39. This is followed by Palmer Township with 20 deaths, the City of Bethlehem with 16, Forks Township with 15 and the City of Easton with 14.

The boroughs of Glendon, Portland, Roseto and West Easton were not listed as having had a COVID-19-related resident death in 2022.

According to the demographic data reported by the coroner, the ages of the deceased range from 38 to 101 years, with an average age of 81.9 years.

The data also showed a gender ratio of 51% female to 49% male, and a breakdown by race of 93% White, 5% Hispanic, 1.5% African American and 0.5% Asian.

More information on local COVID-19 infections and related deaths is available on Northampton County's COVID-19 dashboard here.

County officials continue to urge eligible residents to get vaccinated and boosted, and to continue practicing social distancing when around someone who may be vulnerable to COVID-19, adding that cases continue to be recorded, and younger people remain at significant and serious risk.

The county also said that the 217 victims of COVID-19 do not provide enough data points for a statistically significant sample, adding that the information is being provided, "as they are the facts as they exist on the ground as of today.

"These profound losses to our community do not provide us with enough scientific evidence to draw any conclusions."

The release notes that vaccines and boosters are available by appointment only for people age six months and older at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks, at 3780 Hecktown Road, Easton between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the hotline at 833-584-6283 from Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Walk-in COVID testing is available for county residents and employees at Palmer Township Express Care, 3701 Corriere Road, Suite 14, Easton on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walk-in testing is also available at Coordinated Health Care on Demand, 2300 Highland Avenue, Bethlehem from Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

A Physician’s order is not required to be tested, but the county said only residents will receive a free test if they do not have health coverage. Participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them to the testing site.

(Original air-date: 12/29/22)