Northampton County to Close Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Site | WDIY Local News

Northampton County will be closing its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination site located in Bethlehem Township. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The county said in a release that the drive-through site, located at Coordinated Health, 3100 Emrick Blvd., will close after Oct. 14.

Starting on Oct. 17, vaccines and boosters will be available for people aged 6 months and older, by appointment only, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks campus, 3780 Hecktown Road, Easton on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling Lehigh Valley Health Network’s COVID vaccine hotline at 833-584-6283 from Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The county also said walk-in COVID-19 testing is available at:



Palmer Township Express Care, 3701 Corriere Road, Suite 14, Easton, Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.



Coordinated Health Care on Demand, 2300 Highland Ave., Bethlehem, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The testing sites are open to all, but only Northampton County residents will have the cost covered by the county if they do not have health coverage. A physician’s order is not required for a COVID test.

Participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, to the testing site.

The testing centers and vaccination clinic are a collaboration between the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.

(Original air-date: 10/13/22)