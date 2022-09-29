LVHN Ready to Administer Flu Vaccines at Regional Clinics | WDIY Local News

With flu season around the corner, Lehigh Valley Health Network is offering free clinics for people to get the shot. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Lehigh Valley Health Network will be holding several free influenza vaccination clinics throughout the region.

The health network said in an announcement that this is their 25th year of offering free flu shots at various drive-thru and walk-in clinics, and that it has administered nearly 200,000 flu vaccines through the annual effort.

In the Lehigh Valley, LVHN will hold drive-thru shot clinics between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, and on Nov. 6 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks in Easton.

A standard dose of flu vaccine will be given to people 6 months to 64 years of age, while those 65 and older will be offered the senior vaccine.

Anyone looking to get a flu shot must bring a completed and signed consent form, which can be found on LVHN’s website.

People with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, regardless of symptoms, are advised to postpone getting a flu shot until they meet the criteria to discontinue isolation.

Terry Burger, RN, LVHN’s Administrator for Infection Control and Prevention, said in a statement that public health officials predict the flu season to be severe, and to see many more cases than in the last few years.

(Original air-date: 9/28/22)