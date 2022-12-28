Wegmans Issues Voluntary Recall Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination | WDIY Local News

Wegmans is recalling several of its products sold in Pennsylvania and other states because of potential bacterial contamination. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Food and Drug Administration has announced that Wegmans is issuing a voluntary recall on some of its products containing micro greens, sweat pea leaves and cat grass, because they could be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to a company announcement the recalled products are Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass.

Wegmans said some of the soil the greens were grown in, which was supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, NY, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier.

The affected products were sold at Wegmans stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

The supermarket chain says the recall is out of an abundance of caution, and no illnesses have been associated with the recall.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Wegmans is asking customers to return these products to the service desk for a full refund. More information about the potentially affected items can be found on the recall page of Wegmans’ website.

The company also said it is placing automated phone calls to alert customers who purchased these products using Shoppers Club cards.

Anyone with questions can contact Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

