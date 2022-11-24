New Bethany Ministries Serves Up Warm Thanksgiving Meals to Dozens | WDIY Local News

On a holiday dedicated to giving thanks, the poor and needy in Bethlehem had plenty to be thankful for, thanks to community volunteers. WDIY’s Marcie Lightwood has more.

New Bethany Ministries, located in South Bethlehem served a hot Thanksgiving meal to dozens of people at their Mollard Hospitality Center.

Guests were treated to hot turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, stuffing, salad, cranberry sauce and more. Volunteers from the community and New Bethany staff served the meals, take-out fashion.

The beautiful weather on Thanksgiving Day drew a slightly larger than usual crowd, which included people from the elderly to young children.

New Bethany Ministries has served a full Thanksgiving meal every year since the 1980s, and welcomes all.

The nonprofit organization provides assistance to people experiencing poverty, hunger and homelessness.

(Original air-date: 11/24/22)