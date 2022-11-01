Northampton County, Statewide Heating Assistance Programs Open for Low-Income Seniors, Residents | WDIY Local News

Low-income seniors in Northampton County are now able to apply for heating aid from both the local and state governments. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The county said in a recent release that its Area Agency on Aging has begun its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, as of Nov. 1. This program is for once-a season fuel assistance of $780.

Statewide, Pennsylvania also opened the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program application process for the 2022-23 season.

According to the Department of Human Services, LIHEAP is a federally-funded program available to both renters and homeowners, and the LIHEAP application period for both cash and crisis grants is open until April 28, 2023.

The income limit for the program is 150% of the Federal Poverty Limit. The minimum LIHEAP cash grant is $300, and the maximum cash grant is $1,000. Those who need a LIHEAP crisis grant will be eligible for a maximum of $1,000 as well.

The crisis grant is intended to benefit people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated, have already had their heating utility service terminated, or who are out of or have less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel such as fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood.

Northampton County says in order to be eligible for its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, applicants must be 60 years of age or older and a county resident.

They must also have applied for and received – or been denied – LIHEAP benefits. Their fuel tank also needs to be a quarter full or less, and for assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.

Individuals looking to apply can contact the Northampton County Information & Referral Emergency Services at 610-559-3270 or 610-829-4800. When a referral is received, a staff member from the Area Agency on Aging will schedule a home visit to determine eligibility.

Anyone looking to apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs can do so online at www.compass.state.pa.us or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.

(Original air-date: 11/1/22)