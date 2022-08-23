Phillies' Bryce Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment with IronPigs This Week | WDIY Local News

A star player for the Philadelphia Phillies will be rehabbing this week with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Shamus McGroggan has more.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced Monday that Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper will be joining the team Tuesday to begin his Major League rehab assignment.

The IronPigs said Harper is expected to play through Saturday with the team.

The IronPigs kick off a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown and continuing through Sunday.

The 2021 National League MVP and a 2022 All-Star, Harper is currently recovering from a broken left thumb, which he suffered on June 25 after being hit by a pitch from Blake Snell during a game against the San Diego Padres.

This season, Harper is currently batting .318 in 64 games, with 21 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, 26 walks, and 49 runs scored.

In four seasons with Philadelphia, Harper is batting .287 with 108 doubles, five triples, 98 home runs, 279 RBIs, 274 walks, and 289 runs scored.

(Original air-date: 8/23/22)