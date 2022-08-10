Allentown Art Museum's 'Free Admission for All, Forever' to Begin Aug. 27 | WDIY Local News

Visitors to the Allentown Art Museum will soon be able to enter for free, forever, starting at the end of the month. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Allentown Art Museum said in a release that permanent free admission for all will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27.

To celebrate the opening weekend of “Free Admission for All, Forever,” the museum will host a series of activities on Aug. 27-28, including guided tours, artists in the galleries, treasure hunts, and more.

During this weekend, the Museum will also reopen its first-floor exhibition spaces which were closed for renovation – the Butz, Goodman, and Trexler Galleries, as well as the Decorative Arts Corridor and Frank Lloyd Wright Library.

The museum also said visitors will be able to view the New American Galleries, which it called the, “first significant reinstallation of the permanent collection in more than a decade.”

The reinstallation will showcase recent acquisitions, and highlight African-American, Afro-Latinx, Latinx, Central and South American, Indigenous, and women artists.

The museum says a third of the 148 works on display will also be changed out every six months, to keep the galleries “dynamic.”

The museum says a trio of new Maker Stations will also be featured in the upstairs Art Ways Interactive Family Gallery, to teach visitors about new technology, and conservation tools used in art restoration.

