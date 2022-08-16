© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Lehigh Valley Zoo Announces It Is Certified ‘Sensory Inclusive' | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published August 16, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
kulture-city-sensory-bag.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Lehigh Valley Zoo

The Lehigh Valley Zoo has announced that it is now a certified sensory inclusive space, thanks to a new partnership. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo recently announced a partnership with the nonprofit organization KultureCity to make the zoo, along with its programs and events, sensory inclusive.

The Zoo said in a release that the new initiative will promote an “accommodating and positive experience” for guests with sensory issues.

The certification process required zoo staff to be trained on how to recognize visitors with sensory needs, as well as how to handle sensory overload situations.

Additionally, sensory bags filled with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will be available to visitors who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

(Original air-date: 8/16/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Lehigh Valley Zoosensory inclusivesensory needssensory processing difficultiesDementiaAutismPTSDKultureCityInclusionAccessibilityLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content