Lehigh Valley Zoo Announces It Is Certified ‘Sensory Inclusive' | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley Zoo has announced that it is now a certified sensory inclusive space, thanks to a new partnership. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo recently announced a partnership with the nonprofit organization KultureCity to make the zoo, along with its programs and events, sensory inclusive.

The Zoo said in a release that the new initiative will promote an “accommodating and positive experience” for guests with sensory issues.

The certification process required zoo staff to be trained on how to recognize visitors with sensory needs, as well as how to handle sensory overload situations.

Additionally, sensory bags filled with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will be available to visitors who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

(Original air-date: 8/16/22)