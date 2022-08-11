'Classics & Cruisers on Hamilton' Returning to Allentown's Streets Aug. 14 | WDIY Local News

A classic car show is returning to the streets of downtown Allentown this weekend. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The city said the fourth Annual “Classics & Cruisers on Hamilton” will take place on Aug. 14, starting at 8 a.m. with registration and staging at the America on Wheels Museum.

A police escort from the museum to the car show area on Hamilton Street is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m.

The car show, which will line the streets of Allentown’s downtown, is open to all vehicles – including antiques, classics, muscle and modern muscle cars, street rods, sports and exotic cars – and will run from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The event will also include music, entertainment, food trucks and an award ceremony with over 100 prizes and trophies, including 15 specialty awards and 40 awards professionally judged by the Allentown Corvette Club.

For the duration of the event, 7th Street will be closed from Linden to Walnut, and Hamilton Street will be closed from 5th to 9th.

Front Street will also be closed to traffic from 8-11a.m.

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)