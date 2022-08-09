© 2022
WDIY Headlines

LVHN to Close Northampton Crossings COVID-19 Vaccine Site | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published August 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
N15053 Hecktown Oaks Web Images.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Lehigh Valley Health Network
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks

Lehigh Valley Health Network will be closing one of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Northampton County within the next couple weeks, but a new one will open nearby. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

LVHN said it will be closing its Northampton Crossings shopping center COVID-19 vaccination clinic, with Aug. 19 being the last day for shots.

However, the network said it will be opening a new location for vaccinations just a couple miles away, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks.

Starting Aug. 25, COVID vaccines will be administered at LVH–Hecktown Oaks from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month.

Vaccine appointments are required, which can be scheduled through the MyLVHN portal or by calling LVHN’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 833-584-6283.

(Original air-date: 8/9/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Lehigh Valley Health NetworkCOVID-19VaccineNorthampton CrossingsLehigh Valley Hospital–Hecktown Oaksvaccination clinicEastonLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
