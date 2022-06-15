Talkin' Baseball with Steve, Rosalie and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' Mike Ventola - 5 | WDIY Sports

Steve Aaronson and Rosalie Viscomi welcome Mike Ventola, Media Relations Manager for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to the WDIY airwaves for a weekly report on the team from the previous week, what's coming up this week, statistics, injury report and updates with the players - in and out of the dugout.

Plus, Rosalie asks about the promotions at Coca-Cola Park, the always amazing food, theme nights and every reason (besides the game) to take in affordable outdoor family entertainment and recreation right here in the Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 6/15/22)