Second Harvest Food Bank, NALC Partnering for May 14 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive | WDIY Local News

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeastern Pennsylvania is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers to help “stamp out” hunger. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Community members in Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton who wish to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive can leave a bag of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes before mail delivery May 14, which will be collected by postal carriers.

Suggested donations include whole wheat pasta, canned soup, vegetables, meats and fish, shelf-stable unflavored milk, as well as personal care items like diapers, toothbrushes, menstrual products and toilet paper.

(Original air-date: 5/10/22)