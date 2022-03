Lehigh Valley Health Network announced on Tuesday the formation of the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute, the fourth institute under the network’s umbrella. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

The new Orthopedic Institute will join the Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute, Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, and Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence.

(Original air-date: 2/9/22)