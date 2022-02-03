© 2022
WDIY Headlines

LVHN, Miller-Keystone Blood Center Asking for Donors as Blood Supplies Run Critically Low | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Mike Flynn,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published February 3, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST
blood-g4ab0af61c_1280.jpg
AhmadArdity
/
Pixabay

With blood supplies at critically low levels across the Lehigh Valley and the nation, Lehigh Valley Health Network and the Miller-Keystone Blood Center are asking for donors to roll up their sleeves. WDIY’s Mike Flynn has the details.

LVHN will be holding a blood drive Feb. 9 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg from 8 AM to 4 PM. Blood can also be donated at an upcoming LVHN blood drive or at any Miller-Keystone location. Appointments are required to donate.

To make an appointment or find more information, people can visit Giveapint.org.

(Original air-date: 2/3/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Lehigh Valley Health NetworkMiller-Keystone Blood Centersupply shortageblood driveblood donationsplateletsO-positive bloodO-negative bloodLocal News
Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
