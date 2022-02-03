LVHN, Miller-Keystone Blood Center Asking for Donors as Blood Supplies Run Critically Low | WDIY Local News

With blood supplies at critically low levels across the Lehigh Valley and the nation, Lehigh Valley Health Network and the Miller-Keystone Blood Center are asking for donors to roll up their sleeves. WDIY’s Mike Flynn has the details.

LVHN will be holding a blood drive Feb. 9 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg from 8 AM to 4 PM. Blood can also be donated at an upcoming LVHN blood drive or at any Miller-Keystone location. Appointments are required to donate.

To make an appointment or find more information, people can visit Giveapint.org.

(Original air-date: 2/3/22)