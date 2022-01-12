Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center to Require Visitor Vaccinations Starting Feb. 1 | WDIY Local News

The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown has established new vaccine requirements for visitors in order to keep the community safe from COVID-19. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

Starting Feb. 1 all visitors must be full vaccinated. Visitors must present proof of being fully vaccinated when entering the center, either in physical or digital form.

Fully vaccinated, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, means two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

If a visitor is eligible to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose or a booster, proof of additional doses will also be required for entry.

The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center continues to offer free, no-appointment, LGBTQ-friendly, asymptomatic testing on the first and third Thursday of every month from 4 PM to 6 PM at the center, located at 522 West Maple Street at Bayard Rustin Way, Allentown.

More information on where to get vaccines and boosters, testing, mental health resources and more is available online at www.bradburysullivancenter.org/coronavirus.

(Original air-date: 1/12/22)