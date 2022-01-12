© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center to Require Visitor Vaccinations Starting Feb. 1 | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Johnson,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published January 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
522_Maple_St_Facade_.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center

The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown has established new vaccine requirements for visitors in order to keep the community safe from COVID-19. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

Starting Feb. 1 all visitors must be full vaccinated. Visitors must present proof of being fully vaccinated when entering the center, either in physical or digital form.

Fully vaccinated, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, means two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

If a visitor is eligible to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose or a booster, proof of additional doses will also be required for entry.

The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center continues to offer free, no-appointment, LGBTQ-friendly, asymptomatic testing on the first and third Thursday of every month from 4 PM to 6 PM at the center, located at 522 West Maple Street at Bayard Rustin Way, Allentown.

More information on where to get vaccines and boosters, testing, mental health resources and more is available online at www.bradburysullivancenter.org/coronavirus.

(Original air-date: 1/12/22)

James Johnson
James Johnson, a Poconos and Lehigh Valley local who began volunteering for Sunday's Weekend Edition in 2019, proudly joined WDIY as News and Information Director in September 2020. Many customers, clients, friends and strangers over his 25 year career in hospitality, sales and small business consulting have suggested he should be on the radio, so now he is, living out his dream job with WDIY. He is dedicated to bringing balanced journalism, engaging local and regional stories, and continuing the fantastic work of WDIY's valuable volunteer hosts and writers, who contribute exceptional News and Public Affairs content for the listeners of the Lehigh Valley.
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
