Lehigh University to Start Spring Semester with Remote Instruction, Will Require Arrival Testing for COVID | WDIY Local News

As the Omicron Variant continues to spread, Lehigh University will begin its spring semester with largely remote instruction, the school announced Thursday. WDIY’s Mike Flynn has more.

Lehigh's spring semester will start as planned on Jan. 24 but most instruction will be conducted remotely for the first week, with in-person learning resuming Jan. 31.

Students will be required to complete a Lehigh-supplied COVID test upon arrival on campus, and must obtain a negative result before participating in academic or social activities.

Pre-arrival testing may be required, depending on testing availability and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Lehigh is also requiring returning students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID booster, and booster documentation must be submitted by the Jan. 14 deadline.

(Original air-date: 1/6/22)