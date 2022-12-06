-
From Harrisburg to the Lehigh Valley with State Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Zach Mako | Plan Lehigh ValleyGreg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome State Reps. Michael Schlossberg, D-132nd and Zach Mako, R-183rd to the program.
-
From Harrisburg to the Lehigh Valley with State Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Zach Mako | Plan Lehigh ValleyGreg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome State Reps. Michael Schlossberg, D-132nd and Zach Mako, R-183rd to the program.