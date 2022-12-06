© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
Plan Lehigh Valley.png
Plan Lehigh Valley

From Harrisburg to the Lehigh Valley with State Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Zach Mako | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published December 6, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST
Schlossberg-Mako.png
Contributed photos
/
Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus/PA State Rep. Zach Mako (Facebook)
State Rep. Michael Schlossberg (left) and State Rep. Zach Mako (right)

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome State Reps. Michael Schlossberg, D-132nd and Zach Mako, R-183rd to the program.

Together they recap the recent Lehigh Valley Outlook and Awards breakfast, and discuss how the Lehigh Valley is represented in Harrisburg, House Bill 2768, constituents' concerns around development and infrastructure, population projections and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 12/5/22)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Michael SchlossbergZach MakoInfrastructureLehigh Valley Outlook and Awards eventAllentown State HospitalHousingDevelopmentHouse Bill 2768State RepresentativeHarrisburgBecky BradleyMatt AssadLehigh Valley Planning CommissionPlan Lehigh Valley
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content