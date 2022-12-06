From Harrisburg to the Lehigh Valley with State Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Zach Mako | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome State Reps. Michael Schlossberg, D-132nd and Zach Mako, R-183rd to the program.

Together they recap the recent Lehigh Valley Outlook and Awards breakfast, and discuss how the Lehigh Valley is represented in Harrisburg, House Bill 2768, constituents' concerns around development and infrastructure, population projections and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 12/5/22)