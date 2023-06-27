-
Program Driven and Personal Skills: Safe Harbor's Sarah Massaro and Penn State's Shane McGee | A Closer LookLaurie Hackett welcomes Sarah Massaro from Safe Harbor Easton to talk about how how Safe Harbor helps combat homelessness, then welcomes Shane McGee from Penn State Lehigh Valley's advisory board to talk about their programs and finding the right volunteer role.
