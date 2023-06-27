© 2023
Program Driven and Personal Skills: Safe Harbor's Sarah Massaro and Penn State's Shane McGee | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published June 27, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT

Laurie Hackett begins by welcoming Sarah Massaro, Director of Development at Safe Harbor Easton to talk about what her organization offers as a program-driven shelter, the ARISE Program, "the thing behind the thing," as well as how Sarah personally got involved with Safe Harbor.

Then, Laurie sits down with Shane McGee, longtime community volunteer and Advisory Board Chair for Penn State Lehigh Valley to talk about the role of an advisory board, PSLV's Launchbox program, as well as how to leverage one's professional and personal skills to find the perfect volunteering role.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/26/23)

Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
