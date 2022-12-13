Noémie Merlant

© 2022
    WDIY Headlines
    Tár | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, the high-powered conductor of a Berlin symphony orchestra. Life and career hits some sour notes for Lydia. Look for an Oscar actress nomination for Blanchett.