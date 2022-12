In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, the high-powered conductor of a Berlin symphony orchestra. Life and career hits some sour notes for Lydia. Look for an Oscar actress nomination for Blanchett. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama.

