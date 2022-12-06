The Fabelmans | At the Movies

Director Steven Spielberg has made the movie of his life: his own life. The Fabelmans is loosely based on Spielberg's formative years. With Oscar-nominee worthy performances by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as the parents of Sammy Fabelman (a terrific Gabriel LaBelle), a budding young film-maker. Also starring Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and Lehigh Valley native Oakes Fegley. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/5/22)