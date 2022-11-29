The Banshees of Inisherin | At the Movies

In The Banshees of Inisherin, screenwriter-director Martin McDonagh reteams with Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, who co-starred in In Bruges (2008), McDonagh’s feature theatrical motion picture debut. The Banshees of Inisherin is a gripping cautionary tale set on a lonely Irish isle where a friendship between two men goes horribly wrong. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama.

(Original air-date: 11/28/22)