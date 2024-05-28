-
"I Give Them the Foundation to Do What They Do" with Bakithi Kumalo and Dr. Jill Sperandio | LV Arts SalonKate Scuffle welcomes award-winning bassist Bakithi Kumalo and Dr. Jill Sperandio of the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission to talk about Bakithi's appearance at this summer's Sculpture Garden Concert Series.
-
"I Give Them the Foundation to Do What They Do" with Bakithi Kumalo and Dr. Jill Sperandio | LV Arts SalonKate Scuffle welcomes award-winning bassist Bakithi Kumalo and Dr. Jill Sperandio of the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission to talk about Bakithi's appearance at this summer's Sculpture Garden Concert Series.