"I Give Them the Foundation to Do What They Do" with Bakithi Kumalo and Dr. Jill Sperandio | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with award-winning musician Bakithi Kumalo and Dr. Jill Sperandio of the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission to talk about this summer's Sculpture Garden Concert Series. They talk about what attendees can expect during Bakithi's performance and the entire series.

The group also discusses Bakithi's path into the music industry that included tours with Paul Simon, the Grateful Dead, Stevie Wonder, and various other big names.

The Sculpture Garden Concert Series runs on Friday evenings from June 7 through June 28 in Bethlehem's Sculpture Garden on the east side of City Hall.

Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission / Contributed Photo

(Original air-date: 5/27/24)