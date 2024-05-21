The Persistence of Love with Jason King Jones | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Jason King Jones, Artistic Director at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, to talk about the productions packed full of magic and love that are taking the stage this summer. Together, they discuss love as both a feeling for others and an idea, and how it binds together all of this year's planned plays.

With a lineup including Shakespearean classics like 'The Merry Wives of Windsor,' new comedies like 'The Play That Goes Wrong,' and child-friendly plays like 'Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends,' the festival is prepared to welcome people of all tastes this season.

The 33rd season of the PA Shakespeare Festival will take place from May 29 through August 4. More information and tickets can be found here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/20/24)

