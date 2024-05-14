Luminous Art with Kevin Broad and Warren Muller | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with painter Kevin Broad and light sculptor Warren Muller about their upcoming exhibition entitled, "Duo Light: A Fusion of Perspectives" at the Stirner Modern Gallery.

They discuss the beautiful juxtaposition of their work and the process that goes into creating it, often with the vision of the final product undecided at the start. The renowned Philadelphia-based artists dive into the beauty in their separate and combined work and the journeys that brought them here.

An opening reception for "Duo Light: A Fusion of Perspectives" will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 3 - 6 PM.

