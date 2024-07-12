-
"Nobody Handed Me Anything": Black Love, Leadership, and Authenticity with Kumari Ghafoor-Davis | Let's TalkDr. Hasshan Batts talks with Kumari Ghafoor-Davis, a social worker, wife, and mother, about the importance of positive leadership, the damage of anti-Blackness, and the work of spreading love.
-
"Nobody Handed Me Anything": Black Love, Leadership, and Authenticity with Kumari Ghafoor-Davis | Let's TalkDr. Hasshan Batts talks with Kumari Ghafoor-Davis, a social worker, wife, and mother, about the importance of positive leadership, the damage of anti-Blackness, and the work of spreading love.